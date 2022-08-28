Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avalara worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalara Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.