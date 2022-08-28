Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,613 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 94,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.