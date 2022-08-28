Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

