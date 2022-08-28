Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,292 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 389,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.