Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of BlackLine worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $240,850 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

