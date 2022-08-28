Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

