Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,340 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PGR opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

