Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,487 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 219,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,935.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,382 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.