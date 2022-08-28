Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,821 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

