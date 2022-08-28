Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IJT opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
