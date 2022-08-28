Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

