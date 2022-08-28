Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.