Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 41,098 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,049,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,450,000 after purchasing an additional 389,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.