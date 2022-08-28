Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 80,982 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

