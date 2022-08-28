Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

