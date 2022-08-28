Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 20,022 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of ChargePoint worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 415,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 875,611 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

CHPT stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

