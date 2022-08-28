Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 45,743 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1,954.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bunge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of BG stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

