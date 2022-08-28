Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $274.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day moving average is $302.63. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

