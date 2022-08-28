Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.44. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.