Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.