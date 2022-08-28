Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Stock Down 3.9 %

GRMN stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

