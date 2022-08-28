Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

