Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $145.50 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

