Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after purchasing an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,113,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

