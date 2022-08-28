Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 278.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

