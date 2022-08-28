Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 719,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,352,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,223,000 after purchasing an additional 473,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEP opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.