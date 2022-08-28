Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1,954.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Bunge by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

