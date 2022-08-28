Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 247,208 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,587,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.31 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

