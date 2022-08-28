Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 38,781 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

