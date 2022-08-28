Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,000,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $293,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,256,000 after purchasing an additional 629,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

