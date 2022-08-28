Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 103,504 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,869,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

