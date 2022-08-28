Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.41.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

