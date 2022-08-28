Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 681 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

