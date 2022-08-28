Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 724,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

