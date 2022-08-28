Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,130.72

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,130.72 ($25.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($25.98). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($24.41), with a volume of 38,784 shares changing hands.

OXIG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,088.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3,060.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill bought 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($26.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,918.90 ($22,859.96). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 873 shares of company stock worth $1,922,245.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

