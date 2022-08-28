Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $276.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

