Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Pathward Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.