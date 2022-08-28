Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $118.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

