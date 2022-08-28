Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $118.61. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.02.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

