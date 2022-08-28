Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,959 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 98.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 388,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 193,075 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 162.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.