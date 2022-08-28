Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.07. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.99.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

