Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pro-Dex

PDEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

