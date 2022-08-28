Profund Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Viasat Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

