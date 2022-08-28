Raymond James & Associates Has $19.94 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entergy were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 638,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,512,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

