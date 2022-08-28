Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,966 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

