Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,514 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.