Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 33,770 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy
In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LNG opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.