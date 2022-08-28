Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

