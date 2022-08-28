Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.52 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

