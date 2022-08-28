Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Graham worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graham by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Graham by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $575.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $533.77 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

